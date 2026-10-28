Kaduna State University (KASU) has implemented the new salary structure for academic staff in October, but the state government has yet to fulfil its promise to pay lecturers an additional 10 per cent above the agreed package.

A university academic, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night, said the October salary reflected the implementation of the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in January 2026.

The source faulted claims that Kaduna State pays lecturers better than other states, insisting that several universities had already implemented the agreement.

Governor Uba Sani, who is the visitor to KASU, had earlier promised to pay lecturers an additional 10 per cent above the agreed salary structure to attract the best academic talent to the university.

However, the source said the state government had implemented only the salary structure contained in the Federal Government-ASUU agreement, rather than the enhanced package promised by the governor.

The academic explained that a fresh graduate employed as a lecturer at KASU previously earned between ₦130,000 and ₦150,000 monthly, depending on the salary step, but would earn at least ₦240,000 after tax under the new agreement.

The source said the actual extent of implementation could only be confirmed after lecturers received their payslips, which were expected to be available next week.

“For now, we are speaking based on the agreement signed,” the source said, adding that the payslips would enable the union to determine the exact increment implemented by the state government.

The academic also criticised what was described as attempts by some commentators to mislead the public by praising the administration, alleging that some were motivated by financial benefits.