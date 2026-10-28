Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Elon Musk as a “real genius,” revealing that Moscow is in contact with the billionaire over satellite technology and the coordination of competing internet networks.

Putin made the remarks on Wednesday during the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, where he discussed Rassvet, Russia’s emerging satellite internet service.

He said communication with American partners, including Musk, was important to prevent Rassvet and SpaceX’s Starlink satellites from interfering with one another in orbit.

Starlink operates thousands of satellites, while Russia’s Rassvet network remains in its early stages, according to satellite tracking data cited in reports.

The Russian Embassy in South Africa described Rassvet as the country’s alternative to Starlink, acknowledging that Russia was taking its first steps in the sector.

The comments come amid renewed diplomatic and commercial contacts between Washington and Moscow, despite continuing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Starlink has played a significant role in Ukraine’s communications infrastructure during the conflict. Recent disruptions to the service affecting Ukrainian forces have also drawn attention to SpaceX’s influence over access to satellite connectivity.