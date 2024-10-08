The Nigerian Army has opened its portal for 88 Regular Recruit Intake Exercises for trades/non-trades men and women.

Interested candidates have been directed to apply by clicking on the Nigerian Army Recruitment Portal to complete the free online application form, submit it online, and print a copy until November 8, 2024 when the application will close.

Applicants are then directed to print and complete the Guarantor Form.

Eligible applicants must be single, be Nigerian citizens by birth, possess a National Identity Card/NIN slip/BVN, and a valid certificate of state of origin.

Applicants are also expected to be medically, physically, and psychologically fit following Nigerian Army Standards, must be free of any criminal conviction by a court of law, and also possess a minimum of four passes including English Language in not more than two sittings in either of WASSCE, GCE, NECO or NABTEB.

Those applying as tradesmen/women must also possess Trades Test/City and Guild Certificate.

Applicants must also possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, local government council, or age declaration, must not be less than 18 years or not older than 22 years for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must not be more than 26 years as of 31st December 2024.

In terms of physique, Applicants must not be less than 1.68 meters and 1.65 meters tall for male and female candidates respectively.