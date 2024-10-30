The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked claims that the Nigerian Army training area in Kontagora local government area of Niger State has been taken over by terrorists.

The Niger State House of Assembly had alleged that the Nigerian Army Military Training Area in the local government has been taken over by bandits who also sacked over 23 surrounding farming communities.

Responding to the claim, the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba in a statement on Wednesday, described the allegation as incorrect and inaccurate with realities on the ground.

He said, “While, it is understanding that troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area. No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist”.

General Buba said troops constantly eliminate the threat posed by terrorists trespassing on the vast area, adding that troops’ clearance operations in the area have denied the terrorists freedom of action.

He added, “The armed forces seizes the opportunity to clarify that our ongoing operations, particularly in Niger State, is against terrorists. It is therefore erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorists”.

He reiterated that the armed forces was working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure improved security in the state and for the citizens, adding that troops are unrelenting in ensuring total destruction of terrorists wherever they may be hiding.