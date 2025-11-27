The Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS, Brigadier Kingsley Uwa, has decried the increasing cases of insecurity in southern Taraba, assuring that security forces will henceforth be more decisive in responding to actions and misconduct that instigate crises.

Advertisement

Brigadier Uwa warned that security forces will no longer tolerate actions capable of triggering violence in the state.

Uwa gave the warning during a stakeholders’ security meeting held at the palace of the Chief of Ibi, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu Danbawuro, where he called for a renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence in the Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

The Brigade Commander stated that the meeting was primarily convened to address the rising incidence of criminal activity and persistent communal tensions affecting several communities in the area.

He condemned recent reports of individuals preventing farmers from harvesting their crops, describing such acts as dangerous provocations that could escalate into violent clashes.

He further stated that security agencies would henceforth respond decisively to anyone involved in such misconduct.

The Brigade Commander also reminded traditional rulers and community leaders of their responsibility to maintain peace within their jurisdictions, warning that anyone found instigating crises would face firm action from security forces.

LEADERSHIP reports that the meeting brought together traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders and representatives of various security agencies.

Discussion at the meeting centred on threats such as the influx of criminals from neighbouring states, farmland disputes, illegal crop harvesting, and unresolved chieftaincy issues in Dampar, Tapga, Sarkin Kudu, and Gidan Kiye, respectively.