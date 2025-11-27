Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has urged his colleagues in the Senate to speak truthfully to President Bola Tinubu about the worsening security situation in Nigeria instead of making patronising comments.

Speaking during a debate on national insecurity at the Senate on Wednesday, Dickson warned against “sugarcoating” the realities on ground, saying it was time for leaders to rise above political correctness and sycophancy.

“I believe that the President needs to be told the truth, and that those with access to him, particularly from the majority party and others, should tell the President the true situation of things,” Dickson said.

“The seriousness of the matter is such that there should be no sugarcoating, or attempts to be politically correct, as that is, in my opinion, unnecessary hypocrisy and disservice to the country and even to the president.”

The Bayelsa lawmaker criticised what he described as an “ill-timed and insensitive” motion to commend the President over security efforts, noting that such gestures would be “provocative” to victims of banditry, insurgency and other violent crimes.

“It is not helpful to the image of the Senate as an institution or to the president who is sought to be commended,” he said.

“If things had been so well done, we would not be where we are today. How will the victims, the soldiers fighting, the victims of kidnap and families of those killed feel?”

Dickson added that many senators could no longer visit their constituencies because of insecurity, while some districts were under the control of terrorists who “run parallel governments and impose all manner of taxes on their constituents.”

He stressed that the Senate must provide oversight and accountability over trillions of naira allocated to the military and security agencies.

“Our duty is to express strong solidarity and support to those who are fighting on the frontlines while working with the Executive. This we do by effective oversight, appropriation support and policy advice,” he said.

“The motion required us to investigate the allocations and disbursements to the military and security agencies. Presidents over the years have released staggering sums of money to the military to fight terrorism.”

The senator also criticised the Senate President for “deliberately misinterpreting” his comments during the debate, insisting that his reference to “the other side” was a normal parliamentary term referring to the majority or minority party.

“The Senate President deliberately misinterpreted my reference to ‘the other side’. The Senate and the National Assembly are arranged in two distinct roles: the majority and minority parties,” Dickson explained.

“No senator is under obligation to say things the way and how the Senate President wants it. The presiding officer is the first among equals who moderates as a colleague and not a boss.”

He accused the Senate President of repeatedly trying to silence his contributions on national issues, vowing not to be intimidated.

“Finally, this is one of the many instances the Senate President has tried to prevent me from making my contributions to pressing national issues. We will not give up until people learn the lesson that in a democracy, the majority may have their way but the minority must have their say,” he said.

“I remind the Senate President and assure the people that I won’t give up or give in to harassment.”

Dickson called for inquiries into the recent withdrawal of military personnel from Kebbi State and the killing of Major General U. A. Uba by ISWAP terrorists.

“I support the resolutions reached by the Senate to begin an inquiry into the circumstances under which the military personnel deployed in Kebbi were withdrawn, and on whose orders, as stated by the Governor,” he said.

“We also need to investigate the circumstances leading to the capture and killing of General Uba, and how the Army handled the events and the management of his family.”

He extended condolences to the families of fallen soldiers and victims of insecurity, adding that the country must unite and face the crisis with honesty and courage.

“Mr President must be told that the nation is at war as we are losing our security personnel, our citizens, and our territories,” Dickson warned.

“Our reputation is being ridiculed and our democracy and nation are endangered. The times call for frankness, strong political will and decisive leadership to act for the good of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the senate President, Godswill Akpabio responded to Dickson’s comment saying,” If you must conclude, you must say the right thing for your seat. Insecurity affects all of us here, so you cannot make comments like ‘the other side, others,’ we are all affected.”

He also said not commending the president is like asking him to go and sleep. “ A man who suspended his trips to settle these challenges— if he is not doing well, then tell me what he is doing, not commending the president is like asking him to go and sleep.”