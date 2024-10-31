Former Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger of California has weighed in on the 2024 election by endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket.

Schwarzenegger wrote in a post on X that he “hates politics more than ever” and wants to “tune out”.

“But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he said, referencing Trump.

“Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results,” he wrote. “Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime.”

Schwarzenegger said four more years of a Trump presidency will bring

no results and make Americans more divided and hateful.

“I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” he said.