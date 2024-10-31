Former First Lady Melania Trump has described the 2024 US Presidential Election as different and dangerous following the experience of her husband Donald Trump, who survived what appeared to be two assassination attempts in the run to the election.

Melania appeared on Fox News’ flagship morning show Fox & Friends, making her second appearance on the national stage in just three days.

After the two assassination attempts on her husband’s life, she does note that some things are different: “It is much more dangerous, and I’m very vigilant and very selective about where I go.”

Her public visibility has increased during the final stretch of the election after spending much of the campaign out of the public eye.

She made a surprise appearance on Sunday at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, and introduced her husband, Donald Trump, at the campaign event which has since been thrown into the centre of controversy over an offensive comment about Puerto Rico made by a comedian.

A Fox News anchor asks Trump about her MSG visit, to which she replies: “Sunday, through the day, was an amazing day.

“I think that people needed to hear from me on that day… and I want to support my husband as well, so I was there for him and everybody else.”

This is her third presidential election as a potential future First

Lady. She said she was ready for the moment on stage because she has

“much more experience” and compared the energy levels now to 2016,

when Donald Trump won.

Supreme Court Clears Way For Virginia To Remove 1,600 Voters From Rolls

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a Republican-led effort to

remove more than 1,600 voters from Virginia’s voter rolls.

In August – with exactly 90 days until election day – Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order to expedite the

removal of non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls. Non-US citizens

are ineligible from voting in federal elections.

The Justice Department sued the state in October, arguing that some

eligible voters had been removed, which would violate federal law. The

National Voter Registration Act requires states to complete any purge

of ineligible voters from registration lists up to 90 days before a

federal election.

The Supreme Court has granted the state’s request to pause a lower

court’s order which had blocked the voter removal programme.

A Justice Department spokesperson said: “The Department brought this

suit to ensure that every eligible American citizen can vote in our

elections. We disagree with the Supreme Court’s order.”

In a statement, Youngkin called the order “a victory for commonsense

and election fairness”.