It is no longer news that Abuja, a former bustling Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is facing intense pressures on infrastructure, occasioned by an uncontrolled influx of displaced persons seeking greener pasture or fleeing from the insurgents.

Abuja which was originally designed to be the first modern city to be planned in Nigeria, the overstretched infrastructure as a result of a lack of a database of the people that migrate to the nation’s capital on daily basis, is gradually making the capital city to be a shadow of itself.

A social analyst, Mr. Francis Igwe, blamed the overstretched infrastructure on a lack of proper maintenance and effective use of budgetary allocation for infrastructural development.

“I laugh when I hear that there is no money to provide more infrastructure in the FCT. The truth is that the money is there, but the leaders do not want to use it for what it is meant for, for reasons known to them.

“If we have selfless leaders who are sincere to work in the interest of the people and ensure that money meant for a particular project is utilised, the issue of overstretched infrastructure in the territory will not arise,” he said.

The Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Aliyu, at an event, explained efforts by the FCTA to deal with the challenges, “The FCTA is embarking on a programme to make FCT safe, the FCT Police Command is working on security, but we are also working on plans for at least 5000 affordable housing units.

“We have secured land across the FCT, 30 hectares of land in each of the six Area Councils. Sixty hectares are currently being developed and are at lintel levels at Karshi 1, with another 30 hectares at Karshi 11, where engineering infrastructure has been done.

“We have taken cognisance of the need to provide basic infrastructural facilities for the growing population, giving priority to the issues of security, neighborhood centres, schools and primary healthcare delivery facilities.

Aliyu revealed that FCTA has a presidential mandate to ensure the development of standard infrastructures comparable to what is obtainable globally in the FCT.

“We also have comprehensive plans to complete works on the construction of 900 houses for Utako, Mabushi, Jabi, Jabi Akubo, and Jabi Sabo-Maji; the infrastructure provisions are in progress for these areas.

“In Wasa, construction of 700 houses will soon commence, Kuchingworo, Juqwai, Karamajiji, Tunga- Maje, Lukogoma, Dutse, Galadinmawa, will be done in phases.

“There are plans that by 2021, about 462 hectares of land will be developed for the relocation of the original inhabitants of the Kabusa community,” she said.