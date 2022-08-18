They did not just stop at that, but went ahead to burn the goods of these hawkers out in the open, releasing carbon monoxide into the atmosphere.

In this time when the world is singing the song of global warming? This was wrong! We all should be conscious of climate change, most especially the Ministry Of Environment, haba.

This is an embarrassment to the ministry. If the one in charge is part of the problem then what else can we do? Accountability in what we do, in our personal lives and for public service is very important.