Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric hopes Ademola Lookman will maintain the right attitude after failing to secure a move away from the club in the summer.

Lookman was eager to join Inter Milan during the transfer window, but Atalanta rejected two bids from the Nerazzurri.

The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force the move.

The 27-year-old also went AWOL before being reintroduced to the squad.

Lookman is yet to register a goal or an assist for La Dea this season.

Juric is keen to see the winger maintain his positive attitude in training.

“I hope that he will return from international duty with the same attitude that I saw in the last two or three weeks he worked with us, where I had no complaints,” Juric told Sport Mediaset.