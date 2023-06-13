As The 10th National Assembly Leadership Commences

Today, all things being equal, the 10th National Assembly will be proclaimed by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is another historic occasion to showcase our nation’s democracy which many agree is a democracy hard won.

President Tinubu will make the proclamation based on the powers vested in him by the Nigerian Constitution in Chapter 5. Part 1. Section 64 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) on, Dissolution and Issue of Proclamations by the President in subsection (3) which states that “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the person elected as the President shall have power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the National Assembly after his being sworn in, or for dissolution as provided in this section.”

The first major assignment for the lawmakers after their inauguration would be to make the choice of whom their leaders and principal officers would be.

The constitution states clearly that the lawmakers will on inauguration, choose from among themselves a Senate President and Deputy Senate President for the upper house; a Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the lower house.

There may be an election if there are multiple candidates or there may be none if only one candidate stands for a particular office. That in other words would mean a consensus. The lawmakers are free to choose any option. They can elect their leaders based on consensus as being advocated by President Bola Tinubu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The President and his party have nominated Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate president and deputy Senate president, as well as Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Hon Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.