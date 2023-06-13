NiMet Warning: Yobe CSOs, SEMA Intensify Campaigns, Measures On Averting Flood Disaster

Concerned with the damages caused by flood disaster during last year’s rainy season, the Network of the Yobe Civil Society Organisations (NYCSO) have embarked on aggressive campaigns and advocacies to communities as well as governments on the need to avert the catastrophe this year.

Statistics from Yobe SEMA indicated that the Flood disaster had in 2022 affected over 31, 262 households across 255 communities from 17 LGAs of the state, while 10 roads and drainages linking various towns and villages were washed away during last y