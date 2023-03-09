Kogi State House of Assembly has appealed to the state government to provide adequate care for the family of the late lawmaker, Hon Jimoh Musa, who represented Yagba East state constituency during his lifetime.

The House also requested that an institution in the constituency of the late lawmaker be named after him in view of his legislative service to the state.

These were parts of the resolution made during a valedictory session held in honour of the late Hon Jimoh Musa on the floor of the House.

Hon Olusola Kilani of Ijumu constituency who said the late lawmaker was courageous, eloquent and sound had moved a motion requesting the Kogi state government to sponsor the deceased youngest son, Muktar Musa, from primary school to university level.

This was seconded by Hon Usman Ibrahim from Adavi constituency and other lawmakers.

Earlier, the speaker, Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole who said the Bible teaches that Christians should appreciate God in all situations and that death was inevitable, said the late lawmaker lived an exemplary life, just as he served God and humanity.

While disclosing that Hon Musa imparted many lives such as those of his colleagues and constituents, he said the vacuum created by his death would be too difficult to fill.

Kolawole said late Hon Musa’s departure was a personal loss to him because he was a brother and friend ever since he had known him in the 6th Assembly, describing him as an inspiration to him and his family.