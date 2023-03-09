The immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has endorsed the candidature of Air Marshal Sadiqque Baba Abubakar (rtd) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next week’s governorship election in Bauchi State.

Dogara had recently criticised and campaigned against victory of APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, arguing that the party ought to have considered a Christian from the northern part of the country as joint ticket holder.

He consequently joined the Atiku Abubakar campaign train for the 2023 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker has led a campaign team of Air Marshal Abubakar (rtd) across some local government areas including Kirfi and Alkaleri where incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed hails from.

Speaking to a sizeable crowd of supporters in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the State, Dogara urged the people to toe the path of honour by voting out the Bala Mohammed from office in the March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

“We came to tell you the truth, that we need to effect a change of leadership in Bauchi State. I came here to enlighten you that even though your son (Governor Bala Mohammed) is there but since he is not doing well, we should change him . I urge you all to cast your votes for Air Marshal Sadiqque Abubakar on Saturday,” he said

He described Air Marshal Abubakar as a father, who will bring succour to the people of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP recalls that relationship between the former Speaker and Governor Bala Mohammed became sore with the former accusing the latter of reneging on all agreements entered into before the 2019 elections, which brought the Governor into office.