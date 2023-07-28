Assessing New NNPCL Consolidation Deals, Crude Oil Production Benchmark

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was first presented to the National Assembly in 2008, during the leadership of President, Umar Yar’Adua, now late.

Energy experts were confident that the bill would turn around the misfortunes of the oil and gas industry in the country.

In spite of the several roadblocks encountered then, the experts knew that it was a matter of time for things to begin to take shape, as European and American companies dominated the nation’s oil exploration.

Shell Petroleum Development Corporation, Chevron, Total Energies and ExxonMobil had being the front liners.

Attempts were made to incorporate companies from China, Saudi Arabia and India into the country’s oil exploration.

However, but the existing Nigerian laws would not allow the leasing of oil wells to prospective companies from abroad since most of the Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) were in firm grip of the existing International Oil Companies (IOCs).

The firms had held the OMLs for many years before the bill was proposed, and to change the situation, an overhaul was needed in the country’s energy law. Interestingly, this development necessitated the introduction of the PIB.