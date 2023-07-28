Friday, July 28, 2023
NNPC Uncovers 240 Illegal Oil Refineries, Pipeline Connections In 1 Week

by Leadership News...
10 seconds ago
in Business
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited says it recorded 240 incidents pertaining to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta in one week.

NNPC, in a documentary on its social media handle on Wednesday, said the incidents mostly occurred in Bayelsa state between July 15 and 21, 2023.

Giving a break down of the events, the company said it discovered 93 illegal pipeline connections and 69 illegal refineries, saying disconnections were ongoing.

“War on crude oil theft: 93 illegal pipeline connections discovered and 69 illegal refineries destroyed in the Niger Delta in the past week,” the company wrote.

“27 pipeline vandalism, 30 arrest/wooden boats/trucks, 13 vessels AIS infractions, five oil spills, one document validation, and two illegal vessels.”

