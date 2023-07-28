NNPC Uncovers 240 Illegal Oil Refineries, Pipeline Connections In 1 Week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited says it recorded 240 incidents pertaining to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta in one week.

NNPC, in a documentary on its social media handle on Wednesday, said the incidents mostly occurred in Bayelsa state between July 15 and 21, 2023.

Giving a break down of the events, the company said it discovered 93 illegal pipeline connections and 69 illegal refineries, saying disconnections were ongoing.

“War on crude oil theft: 93 illegal pipeline connections discovered and 69 illegal refineries destroyed in the Niger Delta in the past week,” the company wrote.

“27 pipeline vandalism, 30 arrest/wooden boats/trucks, 13 vessels AIS infractions, five oil spills, one document validation, and two illegal vessels.”