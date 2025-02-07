Nigerian lawyers in government services or those working in a regulatory agency have been urged to advise their clients to always follow the law to keep society in good order.

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe advised Akure, the Ondo State capital, at the inauguration of the Ikare branch of the Nigerian Bar Association and the investiture of Mr Kofo Salam-Alada, Director, Legal Department of Central Bank of Nigeria, as the grand patron of the local NBA.

In his lecture entitled: “A Critical Appraisal Of The Roles Of Lawyers In Government Or Regulatory Agencies,” Adegbehingbe noted that, ‘’There is nothing to gain where a lawyer colludes with colleagues or non-lawyers to subvert the will of the people or the rule of law or decisions of courts.

“There is no valence involved or earned where the law is broken or disregarded while a lawyer makes his knowledge and wisdom available to the lawbreaker. It diminishes the calling of such a lawyer who elects to serve or service the unruly client.”

Adegbehingbe further stated, “A lawyer in government service or playing a role in a regulatory agency must always assist his client in following the law and its statutes.

“Regard must be had for the citizens of Nigeria, as a lawyer does not exist only to feed the ephemeral but insatiable ego of his employer, but he owes due allegiance to the society which he has a bounden duty to preserve and grow.

“It is only when the above-stated objectives are met that we may have a happy citizenry, with well-founded belief and trust in the government and its agencies, which will translate into greater patriotism, then unity and togetherness will be engendered.

“Fairness will spread and become a norm. Litigation will be reduced. Scarce resources will be conserved. Transparency will be manifest in the activities of the government and regulatory agencies, such that citizen participation in – and positive contributions to – growth will be forthcoming.”

NBA Ikare-Akoko Branch, Omotan Ogunmodede, Esq, said the NBA decided to recognise and honour the two illustrious sons of Akoko, Mr Kofo Salam-Alada and Adeboro Adam, son as the grand patron and patron of the Ikare-Akoko Branch of NBA.