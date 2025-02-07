Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to support investors in the state by providing opportunities for businesses to thrive.

The governor, who gave assurance when he officially unveiled Purple Mall Lekki, added that the government would also create a conducive environment through good business policies.

He said, “I stand here this afternoon to appreciate all the people who have worked tirelessly to make Purple Mall Lekki work. This place is a destination where all live activities can happen. You can live, play, relax and go to the gym. So, it is a complete one-shop ecosystem.

“We can’t do it all; we need the private sector to do it. I am told there could be about 1,000, 1,500 people out of the unemployment market on these premises.

‘’That’s a huge number and very commendable. I also know that close to 200 residents will have accommodation when it’s completed. I can see that the Purple Mall Lekki is also concerned about the environment and is looking at sustainability. It’s an eco-friendly environment, which I believe ticks all the boxes to ensure that the facility is put in place to trap all of the waste and all of the things needed to bring about carbon emission, which is the development of the future.”

Earlier, the chief executive officer of Purple Real Estate Income Plc, Olaide Agboola, said, “The idea is to locate mixed-use retail structures within populated, densely populated neighbourhoods, similar to what we have in Maryland, Purple Maryland. If you notice, we are not a destination centre. We are, we are a neighbourhood centre.

“We are a centre where you can easily walk to and drive. We are within the community, we are part of the community, and that’s what brought about the concept of the neighbourhood concept and for us to co-locate all of these great brands doing different things within different spaces, providing the essence of essential goods like medicine, pharmacy, supermarket, retail, as well as the other aspects of things that you need, entertainment, cinema, skating, whilst also infusing other elements that are essential to the soul.

“So within the building, we have got a gym, we also have a, we have got a gym, a fitness centre, we also have a, we also have a health and wellness centre coming up within the building as well, and at the same time we are also going to have long and short stay apartments within the building where people can leave, stay for short periods, stay for long periods, whether you are domestic, whether you live in Lagos or whether you live outside of Lagos or outside of the country and you’re coming in for the station or business or tourism, we have all that space within this building.”