Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

The proposed move has not yet finalised as some details still need to be ironed out between all parties.

Significant progress has been made though, with Villa moving to sort the financial terms, looking to satisfy United on salary coverage, and convince the player.

Reporting the impending deal on his X handle, transfer expert, David Ornstein wrote, “Aston Villa close to agreeing deal to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Man Utd. Still work to do but now expected 27yo #MUFC forward will join #AVFC. Likely to include buy option, significant salary coverage + bonuses.”

The chance to play in the Champions League is an appeal for Rashford, with Unai Emery fully behind the approach. It is believed an option to buy will be agreed with Villa.

Villa are set to cover a significant portion of the forward’s wage alongside offering performance-related bonuses.

Villa manager Emery personally requested the club to enter into talks over Rashford as he is a big fan of the England international, whom he thinks is one of the world’s most dangerous attacking players, and believes he can help him recapture his best form.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest across Europe this window with Barcelona, Milan and Borussia Dortmund among those keen on signing him but is now set to stay in the Premier League with a move to Villa Park for the remainder of 2024-25.

Rashford’s United contract runs until 2028 and he is among the club’s top earners, with his salary more than £325,000 per week.

Rashford has not featured in any of United’s last 12 games in all competitions after being left out of the squad for the derby win over Manchester City on December 15.

The forward has been sidelined by head coach Ruben Amorim after he said he was “ready for a new challenge”.