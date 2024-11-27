The Kaduna Polytechnic chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the federal government fails to address its key demands by December 2, 2024.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, ASUP chairman, Comrade Engr. Abubakar J. Abdullahi highlighted unresolved issues that have hindered the growth of polytechnics across the country.

These include the delay in releasing the second tranche of the NEEDS Assessment Intervention fund, non-implementation of the 25/35% salary review, unpaid arrears of the CONTISS-15 migration for lower cadre staff, and outstanding promotion arrears.

The union also raised concerns over inadequate funding, unpaid allowances, and the absence of an updated Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for polytechnic workers.

“These challenges have persisted despite our ultimatum to the federal government on October 6, 2024.

“The silence and inaction have left us with no option but to consider a total shutdown of our institutions if our demands remain unmet,” Abdullahi said.

He emphasised the union’s commitment to student educational advancement but noted that the survival and quality of Nigeria’s polytechnic education depend on the government’s responsiveness.

ASUP urged the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the union to avert the looming crisis, reiterating that a strong education sector is essential for national development.

The union’s demands seek to address systemic issues in the polytechnic education sub-sector, which it described as critical for shaping Nigeria’s future workforce.