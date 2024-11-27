Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has emphasised the need for accountability in addressing war crimes and violations of human rights in counter-insurgency operations.

He made the call yesterday in Abuja during a two-day Security and Justice Symposium organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Represented by Justice Binta Nyako, Tsoho explained that justice and accountability include ensuring that security personnel who commit crimes in the course of operations are held accountable.

He said, “I want to say that, in summary, the division of labour between military operatives, law enforcement, detention, and criminal prosecution is essential for maintaining an effective and just society.

“Each sector has distinct roles and responsibilities, shaped by legal frameworks that seek to uphold national security while protecting individual rights.”

He continued, “The interplay between these areas must be managed carefully to ensure cooperation and harmony while preventing encroachment on civil liberty,’’.

The chief judge also emphasised that collaboration between military personnel and civilians through initiatives like the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was crucial for addressing security issues in conflict zones.

He said civilian involvement was vital for gathering intelligence and countering insurgency; however, this required mutual trust and cooperation.

He also emphasised the need for a national strategy to counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which play a significant role in terrorism and security challenges.

Tsoho said there was a need to understand and disrupt IED networks while preventing their production and distribution.

He acknowledged the difficulty in countering insurgency when insurgents were often embedded within communities, adding that the success of counterterrorism efforts depends on the public’s willingness to cooperate with security forces.

“For this to happen, civilians must trust that they will be protected from reprisals by insurgents, especially when reporting the activities of insurgents, who may often be relatives or community members.

“Security operations should not lead to indiscriminate violence against civilians or the destruction of entire villages.

“Respecting human rights during conflict is key to long-term peace and preventing further grievances that could fuel insurgency,’’ he added.