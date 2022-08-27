The management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) on Friday said it is set to reopen the institution for the resumption of academic and administrative activities.

The Registrar of the state-owned university, Mr Ife Oluwole who disclosed this to journalists said it was the resolution of a university stakeholders’ meeting where the ongoing staff unions strike and its effects on institution and stakeholders was looked into.

Countering the move, the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), EKSU, Dr. Kayode Arogundade dismissed the resumption plan saying, “Only those who declared strike can call it off”.

Arogundade who advised the students to wait for the decision of the union said the body is yet to hold a congress.

He pointed out that the stakeholders met on Sunday 21, August, 2022 to review the situation in the University.

The University stakeholders present at the meeting according to him included: the Vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun and other principal officers, provosts, Deans, Directors, Head of Departments, Professors and officers grade level 14 and above, “Stakeholders noted the socio- economic effects of the current strike action embarked upon by the staff unions in the university on other stakeholders (parents, students, alumni and staff) and the plea by the parents.

“It further noted that the industrial action is having negative effort not only on the students but also on the University.’’

“Consequently, the stakeholders unanimously decided that the University management should reopen the University without further delay for continuation of academic activities”.

According to him, all newly-admitted students of the University for 2021/2022 academic- session were also directed to resume on Monday, August 29, 2022 for screening, registration and orientation programme.