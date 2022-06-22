The Federal Government Wednesday has denied planning different payment platform for all the trade unions in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He assured that efforts were on to resolving the ongoing face-off between government and ASUU and other university-based unions over payment platform soon.

He said contrary to insinuations that the government was not engaging with Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), there have been series of meetings between all parties with the next one coming up on Thursday, June 23.

Recall that ASUU had insisted on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) it created, claiming that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was short-changing university teachers.

The Federal Government had in March said UTAS failed three integrity tests.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) had also Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (UPPPS), as their own payment platform.