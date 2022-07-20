The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared support for the two-day planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS made this known in a statement issued by its president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He commended the leadership of the NLC for their steadfastness and commitment to join forces with well-meaning Nigerians to advocate for the end of the protracted ASUU strike.

He said, “While NANS has organised various protests in the past with no substantial results, also our advocacy and consultation has not yielded any desirable result. We have activated political solution and we are very hopeful that an end is in the purview.

“However, we are in total support of the planned protest by NLC as we believe this will stem up the advocacy and assist in no mean measure to put adequate pressure on the Federal Government to do all that is required to stop the strike.

“I, therefore, direct all NANS structures across the country to mobilise and join NLC protest. NANS will only be involved in the mobilization of students to the protest sites and will act based on the direction provided by the NLC. NANS structures across the country shall submit to the leadership of NLC all through the protest.”