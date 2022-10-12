The leadership of National association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West zone, has commended the concern and contribution of Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, legislatures and others on their relentless effort to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement made available to our correspondent yesterday, the leader of the zone, Fiyinfoluwa Stephen Tegbe said the situation of university education in Nigeria was in a state of dilemma and called for serious intervention which was made readily available to Gbajabiamila and the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The virtuous interference of these scrupulous Nigerians depicted a great beauty of democratic leadership and will not go unacknowledged by Nigerian students. Nigerian students with a high sense of humility treasure your involvement and contribution,” he said.

