A financial services group, Norrenberger has collaborated with Bodyline Fitness and Gym Limited, to host Abuja Fitlife, a yearly fitness event which has attracted over 9,000 participants since its inception in 2017.

The event, which will be held in December in Abuja, will offer attendees a variety of fun and entertaining fitness activities and competitions.

It is designed to encourage a lifestyle of fitness and wellness for both attendees and stakeholders of both Norrenberger and Bodyline.

In a statement they issued yesterday, the organisers said the event was part of a five-year collaboration between the two companies to further the fitness and health-based initiatives within the community.

The group managing director of Norrenberger, Mr. Tony Edeh, said, “Norrenberger is a leader in wealth creation and the democratisation of investing knowledge in Nigeria, and as part of our social and community initiatives programme, we pursued a collaboration that sends a clear message to our team, our customers and the community at large. That message is that health is wealth. We want to reach more people with this message and encourage participation in health and fitness related activities as we continue our mission to help them to create wealth.”

