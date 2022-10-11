The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West zone, has commended the concern and contribution of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, lawmakers and others on ending the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, the leader of the zone, Com. Fiyinfoluwa Stephen Tegbe, said the situation of University education in Nigeria was in a state of dilemma and calls for serious intervention which was made readily available by Gbajabiamila and the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“The virtuous interference of these scrupulous Nigerians depicted a great beauty of democratic leadership and will not go unacknowledged by Nigerian students. Nigerian students with high sense of humility treasure your involvement and contribution,” he said.

He also appreciated the opportunity given by ASUU leadership, led by Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, to dialogue leniently with the federal government’s representatives.

“Your union has shown a high sense of responsibility to Nigerian students at large with your thorough consultation, deliberation and consideration.

“We also show desirable interest in the philanthropic leadership style of Professor Emmanuel Sodeke and his cohorts in ASUU for playing a patriotic role in resolving the strike solicitously. We say thank you in the name of National Association of Nigerian Students,” Tegbe said.

The students body also lauded the tolerance and activeness of Nigerian students since the beginning of the strike till the present moment, saying “you have shown to the world how far we could go, to sustainably preserve our education. Consequently, Our active participations has mirrored Nigerian students with a new defintion and has beautifully coloured our association, NANS with merit and distinction.”

Comrade Tegbe added that NANS Zone D was happy with the statement made by ASUU leadership that there was now light at the end of tunnel.

“We therefore, seek that the deal between the government negotiators and ASUU become sealed without any distraction, or a means to question, or infringement, or violation.

“Besides, dear fellow Nigerian students, it is high time we prepare to start a new phase of educational progress because the hindrance to our success has been cleared. Let us prepare our brain, mind and souls positively to receive lectures, our schools will be opened in days time. NANS beseech you to get ready physically and financially for the fresh start and assure you that your peaceful learning atmosphere is secured,” he added.