Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has appointed a total of 14,359 persons as advisers and liaison officers for various political units in the State.

The governor, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said a total of 14,000 persons were appointed as advisers while 359 persons were appointed as liaison officers for local governments and wards.

The statement said the appointments were with immediate effect.

