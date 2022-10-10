Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said that the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off in a matter of days or even hours and not weeks.

He stated this on Monday in Lagos at a book launch titled, ‘Breaking Coconut With Your Head’, written by a former Students Union leader cum jounalist, Lanre Arogundade.

Falana, who is the counsel to the ASUU, stated that it was likely that the strike will be concluded outside the courtroom.

He assured Nigerians that the strike would soon be over.

He said, “I will not tell you the legal advice I am going to give ASUU, but the strike will soon come to an end in a matter of days or even hours. Nigerians can rest assured that the strike would end soon.”