Kaduna State Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be a kidnapper, gun runner and arms dealer along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and other locations, recovering an assault rifle, two rifle magazines and over 521 live ammunitions from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Mondah, said the suspects have made confessional statements, which were helping the Police in their investigations.

According to DSP Jalige, the suspects and all exhibits have been taken into custody while the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, had directed for intensive investigation with the view to arresting and prosecuting the suppliers and the users of the incriminating items.

The statement reads, “In its continuous and consistent commitment to curb violent crimes within Kaduna State, the Police Command had on the 2nd October, 2022 at about 1330hrs while acting on an actionable intelligence around Sabon Gaya along Kaduna-Abuja road intercepted a Sharon vehicle with Reg. No. MNA 819 NT driven by one Lawal Abdul ‘M’ of Minna, Niger State heading to Katsina State through Kaduna.

“Upon a thorough search of the said vehicle, the following were recovered; (1) 1 no. Assault rifle (2) Eighteen (18) rifle magazines (3) Two Hundred and Forty One (241) rounds of live ammunition.

“The suspect had already made useful statement that further strengthens the investigation process.

“In a related development, Operatives of the Command equally acting on a cogent intelligence had on the 5th October, 2022 intercepted a gunrunner; one Musa Ibrahim ‘M’ of Yan Siminti village of Niger State, who was en route to Katsina State from Plateau with Two Hundred and Eighty (280) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm caliber of live ammunition.

“The suspect is equally helping the course of the investigation towards actualizing the arrest of his criminal accomplices in order for them to face the full wrath of the law.

“Building on these string of breakthroughs, operatives of the Command had on Saturday 8th October, 2022, apprehended a serial arms and ammunition supplier, one Sanusi Ummaru ‘m’ 29years of Nasa Village of Kachia LGA with large number of 7.62mm caliber of live ammunition around Galadimawa village in Giwa LGA.

“The operatives intercepted the suspect at about 1145hrs on his way to deliver the dangerous items to his cohorts and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have been on the nefarious business for a very long time.

“He is currently assisting the police with useful information about the source and destination of the said items.

“The Commissioner of Police noted that the successes wouldnt have been possible without the required information from the public as well as the timely follow-up course of action by the Police. He further reiterated the need for strengthening this effective collaboration to turn the tide against our collective enemies and reclaim the public space from them.”