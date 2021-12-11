The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial action over alleged non-implementation of agreement reached with the federal government.

The coordinator of the Ibadan zone of the union, Prof Oyebamiji Oyegoke, made this known in Ilorin yesterday.

Oyegoke called on Nigerians to intervene before members withdraw their services.

He added that it was on the basis of the failure of government to meet up with the promises made that the union was calling on Nigerians to intervene.

“Our base line is full implementation of the 2020 MoA agreement freely signed between the federal government and the union. This calls for a lot of concern. There’s no commitment to the agreement entered into. Government is not sensitive to the welfare of workers. That’s why we’re using this channel to sensitize people so that they don’t see us as using strike as the only tool of fighting for our demands.

“While we commend interventions of notable Nigerians in the matter, however, it should be stated here that it is about actions and not deliberations. These are no new demands. Some of our members have not been paid salary since December last year and they’re still working. It shows commitment on our part,” he said.

Oyegoke, who accused the federal government of insincerity in fulfilling its part of the agreement, condemned piecemeal implementation of the contentious issues.