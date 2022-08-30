Ahead of 2023 general elections, presidential frontliners have been advised to interact with Nigerians directly, a model they say seems to be working for presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi who long adopted the measure to woo voters.

According to the speakers at the #LeadershipSpaces, https://twitter.com/LeadershipNGA, weekend conversation, Obi, who is a multi-billionaire has been able to assert himself to the masses because he goes directly to them.

An activist, Ndi Kato said Obi is everywhere trying to put out his point while others are still playing the “big man,” politics.

“He is the darling of young people. The NBA conference appearance has also endeared many people to his side. Atiku speaks from proxies.

“When people said Peter Obi missed out on the figures, one should understand that he appears three to four times a week talking to the people directly. Candidates should speak for themselves.

“The big man syndrome should be avoided. This is not an election where big men should speak from the top. They should speak with the grassroots,” Ndi said, adding that candidates must beg for the votes which Obi is doing.

“You must beg for the votes. Obi is a billionaire but he is relating with the people. Many people are trying to deviate from Buhari’s syndrome,” Ndi said, adding that Peter Obi had emotional investment. PDP is not engaging the young people,” she added.

Also, a political commentator Prof Okey Ikechukwu said the ObIdient movement is not only on social media, adding that the Labour Party presidential candidate is talking about development on a daily basis while others are plundered in crisis.

He said other presidential candidates must learn from Obi as a result of his engagement with the people directly.

“The presidential candidate must emulate Peter Obi because he is doing things differently. He doesn’t want his supporters to attack anyone. He goes to them directly. Obi represents the good the people want,” Prof Ikechukwu.

For Dr Chido Onumah who said Obi is accessible to his followers, said “people are interested in Obi because they are angry with what is happening in the country.

“If he is still in the PDP, he may not pull the kind of crowd that he is pulling today. So, the frontliners must learn from his personality, approach to issues because people are tired of the old order.”

On his part, Uche Okoye said Obi is so detailed in everything he does adding that as Anambra State Governor, most of the people he impacted their lives were not people working directly with him.