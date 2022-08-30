Expectedly, and in reaction to the March 28 attack on the Abuja – Kaduna rail line by terrorists, and the unfortunate kidnapping of some passengers, the federal government suspended services in that corridor. About 970 passengers were estimated to be on board the train at the time of the attack, out of which the terrorists killed some and abducted over 60 others. While about 30 persons have been released, almost 30 others are still in captivity. The fear generated by that dastardly act necessitated the suspension of the Lagos-Kano and Ajaokuta train services.

The decision to shut down services on other rail tracks, according to the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) was in response to a report of an attempted kidnapping of passengers that left the Ajaokuta Station by road on their way to Abuja. The report further said that the Lagos- Kano Express passenger train will not resume operation following suspected bandits’ presence along the Minna – Kaduna rail corridor in the North Western district of the Corporation.

The government’s explanation that it would be insensitive to commence the Abuja-Kaduna train services due to the plight of families whose loved ones kidnapped in the March incident are still in captivity was good, in our opinion. Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo said that it would be unfair to start train services along the route as families of the kidnapped victims continue to be traumatized by their family members’ situation. However, while we empathise with the families and victims of the Kaduna train attack, we aver that the decision to continue to suspend train services in the country for several months is, economically an ill-advised move. Even worse is the perception that the government may have inadvertently succumbed to the blackmail of criminals which is seen as a sign of weakness.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, it is inexplicable that the government is creating the impression that criminals are capable of holding it and, by extension, the entire country to ransom. Indeed, the railway revolution is one of the success stories of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Many Nigerians have lauded the President’s zeal and passion in reviving railways in the country. Terrorists cannot be allowed to steal that joy from Nigerians.

We note that some months into his administration, President Buhari, the 168-kilometer Abuja-Kaduna rail track was completed and put to use. Also, after more than three decades of delay, the President also, in 2020, inaugurated the 326 KM Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line for commercial operation. The president last year commissioned the $1.5 billion 157-kilometer Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project for full commercial activities in Lagos.

Similarly, the government embarked on the completion of the outstanding segment of the Lagos-Kano railway, which is Ibadan-Kano. The project, when completed, will link the Kano-Maradi line at Kano and a rail link from the Nigeria southern ports of Lagos to Maradi in the Niger Republic. No doubt, the railway revolution drive by the president is impressive and the successes should not be derailed by terrorists.

Available reports indicate that NRC has lost about N3.024 billion in revenue due to the suspension of the Abuja -Kaduna train. Besides, the railways are funded by foreign loans and the longer the facilities remain suspended, the longer it will take to repay the loans. In a period of galloping inflation and rising cost of living, the economy will be worst hit by it.

We consider it worrisome that the government is unwittingly suggesting that it lacks the will power to take on the terrorists and decisively extirpate them. Otherwise, why the impulsive resort to closure of facilities for fear of terrorists’ attacks.

We recall that schools were hurriedly shut down in the Federal Capital Territory and elsewhere in a frenzied haste to take terrorists’ propaganda too seriously. We are of the opinion that the government needs to show the terrorists who is in charge. Shutting down critical infrastructure is not the way to go.

No matter how plausible the reason of the government is, we strongly suggest that the railway services across the country ought to resume and backed up with detailed security cover.

Given the foregoing, we strongly suggest that the government should deploy the use of technology to monitor railway tracks across the country. Also, security agencies can enlist the help of locals in gathering intelligence in communities with rail tracks and security at the trouble spots beefed up.

It is also gratifying, in our view, that the military, in recent weeks have been recording massive successes in a renewed onslaught against the terrorists. We urge them to sustain the momentum. A combination of tracking and security presence is needed to effectively secure the railways. Nigerians have the right to use any mode of transportation and arrive at their destination safely without fear of being killed or kidnapped.