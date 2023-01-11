A cleric at the Kingdom Prayer Temple and member of the Living Faith Church located in Gwarimpa District of Abuja, Rev. Innocent Effiong Udo, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to consider him as a running mate to the candidate by replacing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on the PDP presidential ticket for the February 25, 2023 election.

Rev. Udo said his appeal was based on a vision he saw that the PDP will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential election with him as Atiku’s running mate.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘This Is The Vision’, dated Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and personally signed by Rev. Udo, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday.

“Because of the vision I declared my membership to the PDP at Gwagwa Ward, FCT, Abuja, so I am now a PDP member.

“I see the PDP winning the 2023 Presidential General Election and take over power with me being Atiku’s running mate. Hence, I beg the PDP and the Flag Bearer to amend the ticket to fix me in as Atiku’s running mate to gain the victory according to the vision.

When we get the victory, everyone will have a role to play and there will be joy. Please let’s work as a team for better result.

“I am a Priest of the Kingdom Prayer Temple and a member of Living Faith Church, Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja. I appeal to the former Presidents, His Excellency Gen. Ibrahim Babangida; His Excellency Dr. Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo; His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and the sitting President, His Excellency Gen. Muhamadu Buhari; the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, His Excellency Dr. Godswill Akpabio, and the sitting Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, His Excellency Deacon Udom Emmanuel and my father in the Lord, Bishop David Oyedepo, to support me for my vision to come to reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God really promises to build this nation in a way everybody will like to live in, if we obey God. When the nation is good, our children and the coming generations will enjoy and give thanks to God.

I have a lot to contribute to build our nation, but I reserve my comment for now.

“Nigerians, I greet you all, you are awesome. Please let’s join hands to support the PDP to build our nation, for that is the will of God.

“God spoke to me in the books of Isaiah 55:4, Job 36:11 and Isaiah 46:10-11,” Udo stated.

The cleric, who was a candidate of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) in the Akwa State House of Assembly elections in 2019, noted that when he saw the vision and wrote about same to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, through the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and copied the PDP presidential candidate on September 5, 2022, nothing has been done since then, hence his decision to make his vision public “so that everybody may know God’s intention for this nation.”