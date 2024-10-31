Senator representing Kano central, Rufai Hanga caused laughter in the Senate chamber yesterday after he declared that a ministerial nominee, from his state, Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has become a threat to his Senate seat.

Hanga, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) stated this during Ata’s screening who was appointed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration. Recall that the national chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is from Kano State.

However, during the screening, Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio invited Hanga to share his thoughts on the nominee, a former Kano State House of Assembly Speaker.

Hanga, while acknowledging the competitive nature of Kano’s political landscape, said, “The nomination of this political powerhouse from my senatorial district is certainly a challenge for me. He is a grassroots politician and was once my ally, but I fully support his nomination.”

This remark elicited laughter from his colleagues.

Responding however, Akpabio assured Hanga that he has no need for concern. He praised Hanga as a valuable team player, emphasising that, despite political differences, they were united in their support for Ata.

Earlier in the session, Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano South) urged his colleagues to allow Ata to “take a bow and go,” highlighting his experience as a parliamentarian and former Speaker. Kawu lauded Ata as a grassroots politician who has maintained strong connections with the community.

Deputy Senate President Senator Barau I. Jibrin commended President Bola Tinubu for selecting Ata for the ministerial role.

“I applaud the President for this nomination. As Senator Kawu mentioned, Ata is a dedicated grassroots politician who has worked his way up, much like our President,” he said, emphasising the importance of leadership that understands the nation’s needs.

Barau further praised the President’s deep knowledge of the country, noting that his experiences have equipped him to make informed decisions. He expressed optimism that the APC would reclaim its influence in Kano with Ata’s appointment.

“Kano is grateful to Mr. President for his recent support, including establishing the North West Development Commission headquarters here. We will continue to back your administration and work towards national prosperity,” he said.