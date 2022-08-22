Mayors of the cities of Newark, and Franklin New Jersey , United State of America, (USA) have hailed the exemplary Leadership quality of Ambassador (Dr) Olusegun Aderemi.

His Royal Highness Aderemi who is the Atayero Aramoko, in Ekiti West local government area of Ekiti State was conferred with an award of recognition on by the Mayor of Newark, Ras J.Baraka and Charles Onyejaka councilman with Phillip Kramer, Mayor of the City of Franklin.

In separate proclamation letters signed by the Newark Mayor, he described Atayero as a true representation of African culture, humanity and tradition saying that the honour would further strengthen the relationship between the city and the African continent.

With the award of recognition, according to the Mayor “HRH Olusegun Aderemi is a citizen of the City of Franklin, you have access to anything you want –land, investment, partnership opportunities etc, Automatic Sister city relationship, Exchange programs and much more, include all other things that will benefit your kingdom.”

The mayor in his proclamation letter confirming the recognition of the HRH Olusegun Aderemi further described Atayero as “one of Nigeria’s great entrepreneurs and business leaders. He provides jobs and creates prosperity. He is a role model and inspiration to his nation and the African Diaspora.

“Now, therefore, I Ras J, Baraka, mayor of the City of Newark, New Jersey do hereby recognises HRH Olusegun Aderemi and I urge all residents, employees and visitors in the City of Newark to join me in this special tribute to HRH Aderemi.’’

In his acceptance speech, Aderemi thanked the Mayor and members of the council and the entire people of Franklin for the wonderful Honour.

“This confirms that Franklin is a second home of Oduduwa, who is the progenitor of all the Yoruba race in Africa ,our source is Ile ife.’’