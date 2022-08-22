Osun State government has charged residents to promptly report all suspicious movements around their communities or places of residence to the appropriate authorities.

The government in a statement made available to newsmen by the state commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, urged residents to be more security-conscious as they move around the state and avoid boarding motorcycles, mini-buses or buses without registration numbers.

Egbemode pointed out that, “Through intelligence reports, the government is aware of the infiltration of the ranks of commercial transport operators in the state by some criminal elements who are now attempting to harm unsuspecting citizens using motorcycles and mini-buses.

The statement however directed various transport associations in the state to dispatch their enforcement teams towards ensuring the strict adherence to the safety guidelines and rules laid down by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Specifically, the National Union of Road Transport Workers is charged not to allow any of its members to be used for nefarious activities that threaten the security of the state.

“The security formations of the state have been fully briefed on this new development and appropriate actions are being taken to ensure that these unscrupulous elements do not disrupt the peace of the state.”