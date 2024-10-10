The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Hassan Garba as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Chairman of the Council, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (retd), made the announcement to newsmen shortly after the meeting of the council which held on Thursday.

Commodore Jekada, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the University, said, “In accordance with the provisions of the University’s Miscellaneous Law Amendment Act 2003, the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Governing Council in exercise of its powers under Section 6, subsection 4 of the Act approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the University, and it is no any other person than Professor Ibrahim Hassan Garba”.

The Chairman added that, “The exercise did not come as easy as we are now seeing it, it is something that we started since last February”.

He explained that the council has to undergo many processes in the efforts to search for the best, and expressed confidence that the new Vice Chancellor, a professor of Biochemistry and former Deputy Vice Chancellor would carry the University to greater heights.

He added that, “Our purpose as a Council is to ensure that this University is counted among one of the best in the country.”