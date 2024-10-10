Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, Enugu State Police Command, have arrested one Dr. Emmanuel Chimaobi Ugwumba of Ezimo-Agu, Udenu Local Government Area of the state for his alleged involvement in child trafficking.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe disclosed that the arrested suspect has been arraigned in court and remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Centre, pending further hearing.

Ndukwe explained that the doctor’s arrest followed the interception of a public notice on an abandoned child he made and endorsed in the name of the Enugu State Ministry of Gender and Social Development as the Director of OTZ.

Ndukwe averred that upon the arrest of the suspect, he was found to be involved in child trafficking, with one pregnant woman, the four-year-old publicised child and another two-year-old child, both female, being rescued.

He added that investigation revealed that the suspect, who claimed to be a graduate of medicine and surgery from the University of Jos, owns and manages Chima Hospital and Maternity located at Ugbaike Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

Ndukwe stated that further investigation revealed that between 2017 and 2024, the doctor conspired with an acclaimed staff of the Ministry and others at large to conduct anti-natal care and delivery of seven yet-to-be traced children from different mothers in the hospital.

“The suspect was also found to be in unauthorised possession of different documents from the Ministry of Gender Affairs and unverified pest/vector certificates from the Enugu State Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources,” he stated.