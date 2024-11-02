Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has appointed Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Abubakar as the new bursar in acting capacity.

According to the university, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed would act for a period of six months pending the appointment of a substantive new bursar for the institution.

The development was conveyed to the acting bursar via a letter signed by the acting registrar of the university, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar.

According to a statement issued yesterday by ATBU’s director of public relations, Mr Zailani Bappa, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Alhaji Mohammed is a seasoned Accountant who has served in the Bursary Department of the university for 33 years.

He began his working career with the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi in 1990 as Internal Auditor ll and later transferred his services to the Bursary Department of the university the following year. He has also served as a substantive bursar at the Federal University, Kashere, between 2015 and 2020.

Alhaji Aliyu is a 1989 Accountaing graduate from ABU Zaria. He holds an MBA in Technology Management from ATBU Bauchi and is a Certified Accountant under the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

Until his appointment, he was a senior deputy bursar with the Bursary Department of the ATBU.