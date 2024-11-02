The federal government has expressed the need for reliable and decentralised electricity solutions as part of its response to the prolonged outages of power across the country.

This was made known by the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, when he visited the Bagaja Renewables Zawaciki 1MWp Mini-Grid in Kano while on a working visit.

He applauded the renewable energy initiative which is supplying electricity to Gidan Dubu community in Zawaciki, in Kano.

“The Zawaciki Mini-Grid has proven invaluable during this unfortunate prolonged power outage, providing at least nine hours of daytime electricity to residents, underscoring the potentials of renewable energy in enhancing energy resilience and community support,” he said.

He called on state governors and other stakeholders to support such initiatives which he said are pivotal in decentralising and strengthening the national power infrastructures, adding that “by backing renewable energy projects, stakeholders can play a crucial role in reducing reliance on the national grid and ensuring a stable, sustainable power supply for local communities.”

Conducting the minister round the facility, the managing director of Bagaja Renewables, Sadiq Zakari said, “Zawaciki stands as a model for what is possible when the private sector leads with innovative solutions to our energy challenges.

“With the right policy support and stakeholder involvement, renewable energy solutions like ours can become the backbone of a resilient energy future for Nigeria.

”During this prolonged power outage across Northern Nigeria, the residents of Gidan Dubu community enjoyed uninterrupted power supply from the Bagaja interconnected mini-grid, making them the only customer community enjoying power supply in the state,” he stated.