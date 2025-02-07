The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has matriculated a total of 4,364 students to various academic programmes of the University for the 2024/2025 session.

The matriculation oath was administered on the new students by Barr Zakariya Jubrin from the institution’s Department of Law at a brief ceremony held at the Yelwa Campus of the University on Friday.

Vice Chancellor of ATBU, Prof Ibrahim Garba at the event warned the students against engaging in dressing outside the dress code of the University, vowing that such indecent dressing will be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University.

“One key aspect of our University culture is our dress code. I urge you all to observe this code, which is designed to promote modesty, respect, and professionalism. Your appearance reflects not only on yourself, but also on our institution and its moral radar, and we expect you to take pride in representing ATBU,” he said.

Prof Garba also emphasised that lecturers and other class managers have been empowered to send any student who violates the dress code out of the lecture hall regardless of their status.

He also warned against involvement in cult related activities, declaring that such activities remained prohibited in the University.

Garba maintained that anyone found belonging to any of such groups will be summarily expelled and handed over to the law enforcement agencies.

“Furthermore, I must emphasise the importance of avoiding destructive behaviors such as drug abuse and cultism. These vices have no place in our university, and we will not tolerate them.

“Not only do they pose a threat to your physical and mental health, but they also undermine the values of our institution and the trust that your parents and guardians have placed in us,” he stressed.

The VC encouraged the new students to instead dedicate themselves to their studies, to explore their passions, and develop their talents.

He further charged them to surround themselves with people of positive influences and avoid bad company that can lead them astray, remembering that the choices they make today will shape their future, “and we want to see you succeed.”

“As you begin your academic journey, I want to remind you that ATBU is not just an institution but a community that values excellence, integrity, and responsibility. We are committed to providing you with a quality education and expect you to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and conduct,” he stressed.

The breakdown of the enrolled students indicates that the Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology has 207 students; Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology, 854; Faculty of Environmental Technology, 773; Faculty of Management Sciences, 370; and Faculty of Science, 835 students.

Also, the Faculty of Technology Education enrolled 345 students, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 39; Faculty of Computing, 599; SPESSECE, 98 and College of Medical Sciences, 244 new students.