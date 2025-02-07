The House of Representatives member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency of Sokoto State, Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki, has donated N100 million to his constituents as Ramadan palliatives.

Presenting the cheque on Friday in Sokoto to a 35-member Ramadan Palliatives Committee, to procure and distribute the palliatives to members of his constituency, Dasuki said this was timely because of the state of the economy and the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan starts soon and what we are doing today is to ensure that Muslim faithful in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency are supported as they observe Ramadan, which is one of the pillars of Islam. The committee will decide the kind of Ramadan palliatives to give to the people,” Dasuki said.

He said the Ramadan palliatives committee comprises Imams and some community leaders in the constituency.

“Our plan is to ensure that these palliatives get to the people before Ramadan to provide succour to them during the Holy month of Ramadan,” Hon. Dasuki added.

The committee is chaired by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Sanyinna, who is also the chairman of Elders Committee in Tambuwal, while the Deputy Chairman is Hon. Adamu Haruna Kebbe, who is the former Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Special Duties, with Hon. Attahiru Danmadi, Senior Legislative Assistant to Rep Dasuki, serving as the secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Alhaji Haruna Kamaniya, PDP Chairman in Kebbe local government area, and Hon. Alhaji Ummaru Sarkin Noma, PDP Chairman in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State.

Rep Dasuki urged the people of Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency to embrace charity and be generous to others.

Describing the observance of Ramadan as one of the five pillars of Islam, making it a fundamental aspect of the Muslim faith, Rep Dasuki said increased acts of kindness and generosity create a spirit of unity and compassion, both within the Muslim community and in the broader society.