The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has reduced the price of dialysis for kidney patients from N40,000 to N12,000 per session.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the step was taken to address the financial challenges faced by patients requiring kidney dialysis, offering relief to patients grappling with kidney-related ailments.

As at the time of filing this report, over 45 beneficiaries have already accessed the subsidized services, with many expressing profound gratitude for the intervention.

The chief medical director of ATBUTH, Prof. Yusuf Jibrin, expressed optimism about the programme’s imminent impact.

He revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare had not only ensured the availability of consumables in large quantities but also provided a new dialysis machine to support the hospital’s efforts.

“This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, especially during these trying times,” Prof. Jibrin remarked.

Prof. Jibrin further emphasised that this initiative aligns with the hospital’s mission of providing affordable and high-quality healthcare while strengthening public trust in the healthcare system. He assured the public that ATBUTH will continue to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to sustain and expand similar programmes for the benefit of all citizens.