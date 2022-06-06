The Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has trained 500 pupils and 100 drivers in autosports to reduce road accidents in Abuja.

Speaking at the event entitled, “FIA 2022 Road Safety Grant Programme” held in Abuja on Saturday, It’s president, Ishaku Bamaiyi, explained that ATCN was registered in June 2009, with the aims and objectives of campaigning for road safety, creating awareness of environmental matters and health services.

According to him, “This program is under FIA transformation project 2021, and usually every year we apply for this program from FIA under the FIA safety program,” he said.

He said, “Every Club is allowed to come up with their ideas without interference of the federation to move on, this allows the Club to run their program the way they want.”

He said the training was aimed at enlightening the drivers on school zones and promoting awareness on road signs; especially the Zebra Crossing in front of schools and other locations.

“We need to educate the drivers and enlighten them on the school zone because most of them just drive anyhow and do what they feel like doing. We expect that this training will enhance the driver’s knowledge to understand road safety and obey traffic rules and regulations and public rules.

“We would make sure they ensure the promotion of freedom of mobility, protection of consumer interests while traveling, and not neglect environmental impact, safety concerns, and related social and economic factors,” he said.