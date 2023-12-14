ATCO Homes, a fast-rising real estate development company in Lagos, has bolstered its industry position for its growing contributions to the federal government’s economic development drive as the firm received real estate brokerage award for impressive economic contributions.

The firm’s robust business activities, market attractiveness, and growing contributions to the Federal Government’s economic blueprints were recognised at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre, in Lagos.

The NBLA is an annual event organised by BusinessDay newspaper. The newspaper, in its NBLA awards, recognises outstanding business leaders and organisations delivering impressive economic values that enable growth in the country.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of ATCO Homes, Bartholomew Egbochie, was recognised recently as one of the leading business leaders within the Nigerian space as his firm received the Real Estate Brokerage of the Year award for its exceptional value creation and delivery in the outgoing year.

Addressing guests and recipients, Frank Aigbogun, the organiser of the NBLA Awards and publisher of Businessday Newspaper said, “The Nigerian Business Leadership Awards honour private sector leaders who have made significant contributions to the Nigerian economy, shaped the economy through major strides in homegrown innovation, demonstrated visionary capacity and nationalism through their investments, thereby pushing Nigeria’s rise in global competitiveness rankings.”

Commenting on the award recognition, Managing director of ATCO Homes, Bartholomew Egbochie noted that, “We are excited to be recognised as one of the top firms delivering values that enable growth in the Nigerian economy.”

He added that “this award underlines our commitment to helping our growing investor-base achieve their aspiration of owning a home in choice areas and building real estate investment portfolios that deliver appreciable returns. This award will galvanise us to do more.”

He further stated that, “Growth prospect for the real estate sector is bright, considering the projected rebound in the economy. Also, as the population of the country continues its upward climb, there will be demand for scale infrastructure spending and investment in providing housing. This prospect serves as a motivation for us. As a business, we will keep partnering with our investors and the government to facilitate the delivery of key growth targets.”