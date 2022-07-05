Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed three additional aides into his media team.

A press statement signed by the Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, on Tuesday, gave the names of the three appointees as Eta Uso, Abdulrasheed Shehu and Demola Olanrewaju.

According to the press release, their appointments take immediate effect.

Uso, an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a U.K trained Advanced Computing and Internet systems expert from the University of Wales, Bangor, is appointed as Special Assistant Digital Media Operations. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Society, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

Abdulrasheed, a professional media specialist with proven track record of excellence – with a decade of experience on the job at various media firms, is appointed Special Assistant, Broadcast Media. He is a graduate of Mass Communications from ISM Adonai, Benin Republic and Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy, Maryam Abacha American University and Masters in Journalism and Broadcasting at Girne American University, Cyprus.

Another appointee as Special Assistant Digital Media Strategy, Olanrewaju, is a communications and public relations strategist with a background in Nigeria’s history and political ideologies, developed during his days as a Students Union Leader at the University of Ado Ekiti. He is involved in the startups of a number of businesses and brings media industry knowledge, digital media engagement and creative writing skills to shape perceptions, craft narratives and messaging for individuals, businesses and organisation.