Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to name ministers and other officials allegedly involved in bribery to secure appointments following claims by All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign spokesperson, Alwan Hassan.

Atiku made the demand in a post on his X handle on Friday, questioning who allegedly received billions of naira from ministers seeking appointments under the Tinubu administration.

“Bola @officialABAT, your campaign spokesman has admitted that ministers paid billions in bribes to secure their appointments. You appointed them, so who received the money? Nigerians deserve names, not silence,” Atiku wrote.

The former vice-president also criticised the administration over the rising cost of living and its handling of funds allocated to ministries.

“Your government’s reckless decisions have driven the cost-of-living crisis. And when you withhold funds from ministries because you distrust your own ministers, Nigerians are left paying for a government that has abandoned them,” he added.

Hassan, a spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the allegation during an interview on Arise News on Thursday while defending Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general election.

He alleged that some ministers paid billions of naira to secure their appointments and subsequently prioritised recovering the money after assuming office.

“A lot of ministers pay billions to be appointed, and the first thing they think of is how to recoup that money after being appointed,” Hassan said.

“It is the truth about our country and not just APC ministers; it started before the APC,” he added.

Hassan, however, did not name any minister who allegedly paid for an appointment or identify the individuals who purportedly received the payments during the reported interview.

His remarks came amid political debates over the performance of the Tinubu administration as political parties prepare for the 2027 general election.

While defending the government, the APC campaign spokesperson cited initiatives in the power and education sectors, including funding for electricity meters and the renovation of primary schools and classrooms, as examples of the administration’s achievements.

Atiku’s challenge has put the spotlight on Hassan’s bribery allegation, with the former vice-president demanding that the president identify those allegedly involved and provide Nigerians with answers.