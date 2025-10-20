Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has approved the promotion of his Special Assistant (SA) on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, to the position of Senior Special Assistant (SSA).

According to a statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the elevation was in recognition of Shaibu’s unwavering loyalty, diligence, and exemplary service to the Wazirin Adamawa, as well as his strategic contributions to the public communication architecture of the Atiku Media Office over the years.

Mr. Shaibu was first appointed in 2018 as Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, a role in which he demonstrated exceptional skills in media relations, strategic messaging, and crisis communication.

A teacher turned journalist, Phrank Shaibu is a seasoned communication strategist, political analyst, and crisis management expert with close to three decades of professional experience spanning journalism, public relations, political communication, and education.

Before joining Atiku’s team, he had served in various media and communication roles across both the public and private sectors. He was once a Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the governor of Kogi State, and has held editorial positions in reputable Nigerian newspapers.

Shaibu is widely respected for his articulate advocacy, persuasive communication style, and mastery of narrative framing in political discourse.

He has also been a vocal advocate for media accountability, youth empowerment, and national integration through responsible communication.

Beyond politics, Mr. Shaibu is an education advocate, administrator and entrepreneur.

The statement added that Shaibu’s appointment as Senior Special Assistant further reinforces Atiku Abubakar’s commitment to professionalism, loyalty, and excellence in public communication.